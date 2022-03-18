Chiefs, Moana Pasifika going extra mile for Super Rugby clash

In and amongst all the Covid chaos, rugby fans are still somehow set for Super Rugby action this weekend with Moana Pasifika finally back in action against a Chiefs side that was only a few cases away from being unable to field a team themselves.

The effort shows the lengths required to keep this season's integrity intact, but Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan is simply treating it as business.

“We're not looking any further than one day ahead,” McMillan said Friday.

“I think it's a waste of energy, physical energy and mental energy, to plan too far ahead because the landscape just shifts like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The best laid plans today are s*** ones tomorrow.”

His counterpart on Saturday, Aaron Mauger, was just thankful to have a contest after missing three of the opening four rounds due to the coronavirus.

In fact, had it not been for the schedule juggle, the rookie franchise would’ve been absent again this week as their original opponents were meant to be sidelined Highlanders.

“We’re obviously grateful to be playing anybody to be fair,” Mauger said.

“We'd have probably played it on an airport runway if we had to.”

Super Rugby pre-season match between Moana Pasifika and Chiefs at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

The bigger issue wasn't where they'd play though – it was who.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Highlanders out, along with the Hurricanes, Blues and Crusaders, all that was left was the Chiefs.

Despite having 17 players unavailable, McMillan and company have answered.

“When we found out we were going to be playing Moana because of this situation we really committed to going deep into the well to make this game happen,” he said.

“Some people might say that's a little bit silly of us because there's an absolute risk we could go up there and get beaten by a team who's really hungry - we don't know what they've been doing behind closed doors for the last three weeks. So that creates a certain amount of anxiety.

“But we've got to put our own sort of desires to the sideline and do what we think is best for the competition and right now that's playing against Moana at home.

“Next week it could be different, as we've seen with a number of different teams. But as long as we've got able bodies, particularly in those specialist positions, we’re committed.”

Moana Pasifika have been committed too, having arrived home in Auckland on Wednesday after six weeks away from family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It didn't take long for the hands to go up when we offered to come home on Wednesday night or Thursday - the hands were up pretty quick for the Wednesday night flight home,” Mauger said.

“So probably a bit of an indication of the journey we've been on over the last six weeks, but it's a nice feeling to be back home and connecting as a full squad.”

Saturday’s clash kicks off at 7pm at Mt Smart Stadium behind closed doors.