NZ-led task force helps intercept $38M in drugs in Indian Ocean

A New Zealand-led multinational naval task force has seized more than $38 million in drugs following eight interceptions in the Indian Ocean in November.

Sailors on French Frigate FS Floreal intercept vessels in the Indian Ocean and inventory illicit drugs seized. (Source: New Zealand Defence Force)

The efforts of the Combined Task Force 150 – one of three Combined Maritime Forces task forces operating in the Middle East - led to the seizure of 975 kilograms of heroin, 523 kilograms of methamphetamine and 4244 kilograms of hashish with a combined local value of NZ$38.25 million.

Successful interceptions by French ships working for CTF 150 in the past two weeks resulted in the seizure of more than 1000kg of heroin, 480kg of which were seized on November 6.

CTF 150 commander Captain Brendon Clark, RNZN, said that the successful interceptions were the culmination of coordinated efforts of personnel, ships, helicopters, fixed wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles from across the Combined Maritime Forces nations.

“By intercepting illicit drugs close to the source, we are preventing narcotics from reaching markets around the world. This stops the finances raised from illegal narcotics sales being used to fund criminal and terrorist organisations,” Clark said in a media release.

Clark said the CTF 150 has now seized more than NZ$67.7 million since he took command in July and rising weekly.

Sailors on French destroyer FS Chevalier Paul intercept a dhow in the Indian Ocean. (Source: New Zealand Defence Force)

He said the seizures have contributed to a record-breaking year for the CTF 150, with the total for illegal drugs seized and destroyed this year now sitting at over NZ$278.10 million.

While street value varies around the world, it is always much higher than the figures reported, Clark said, adding that had the drugs made its way to New Zealand, “they would have a street value of $1.826 billion”.

The CTF 150 has seized and destroyed 6550 kilograms of heroin, 4052 kilograms of methamphetamine and 56,834 kilograms of hashish so far this year.

The methamphetamine seizures equate to “more than three times the methamphetamine than in any other year since 2016, and the largest amount of heroin since the task force was established in 2002”.

“CTF 150’s mission is an enduring one. Operations continue 365 days a year. On Christmas Day, as every day, the staff will be on watch providing support and direction to our ships and aircraft conducting operations at and over the sea to ensure that illicit activity is suppressed, and that the sea lanes remain a safe and law-abiding domain,” he said.