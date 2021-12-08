$280M film studio near Wanaka given the green light

The South Island's status as a global film location is set to be further cemented, with a $280 million studio complex near Wanaka getting the green light.

Resource consent has been granted by an independent panel under the Government's new fast-tracking process.

The process was introduced in 2020 to help stimulate the economy in light of the effects of Covid-19.

The project's director Mike Wallace told 1News he was "thrilled" with the decision and said it was not just great for the film industry but also for the Queenstown-Lakes District, whose tourism industry had been decimated by the pandemic.

Up to 10 sound stages are set to be built on 300ha of land and took just 96 days for the decision to be made.