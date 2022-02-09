Dunedin shoots to international fame with chart-topping film

Otago has always been known in New Zealand for its dramatic landscapes and picturesque historical buildings, but now the region's beauty is gaining worldwide attention.

The Royal Treatment is Netflix's latest chart topping rom-com.

Although the movie is partially set in New York city, it's entirely filmed in New Zealand, with a mostly Kiwi cast.

At the centre of the film; Dunedin's own Larnach Castle.

"We were fortunate enough to be picked as a location for The Royal Treatment which was filmed here this time last year actually," Larnach Castle sales and marketing manager Deb Price said.

In February 2021, a crew of 130 arrived in Dunedin to start filming.

The Castle's executive director Norcombe Barker says it gave the usually popular tourist attraction a big boost after being hit hard with Covid-19 restrictions.

"We're used to being busy in February so it sort of brought that buzz back and just a bit of excitement around the place, it was good cause we were getting a bit down from being quiet," he said.

Only four of the cast and crew, the two lead actors and two producers, had to quarantine.

The rest of the cast were all Kiwis, something local film coordinator Antony Deaker says is huge for New Zealand.

"It's a real demonstration that New Zealand can pull of really successful films at all ends of the spectrum," he said.

Deaker was instrumental in bring the cast to Dunedin, with his role is to sell the city to the world's film industry.

"It really highlights what a great landscape we are blessed to spend every day in down here and clearly the architecture is a highlight of the city."

Larnach Castle was at the centre of the film, but other popular spots made the cut, including Otago University's clock tower, Olveston House, and even further north at Oamaru's Victorian Precinct.

After its release, the movie spent two weeks at number one on the Netflix Global Top 10 Film List.

Price says that success is already providing inspiration for business.

"We thought okay, how do we leverage off this?” she said.

"We've made two packages, so we've got the Royal Treatment high tea package, and we're working with Tourism New Zealand on an accommodation package which will be coming live in March."

Barker hopes the movie keeps gaining traction, until New Zealand can reopen to international fans.

"When the borders do open up again, the awareness that the castle would have got out of the film would be brilliant, that brings people from overseas to the castle, it'll be wonderful, you can't ask for better.”