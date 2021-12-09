Gin Wigmore returning home for regional tour in March

Kiwi singer-songwriter Gin Wigmore is coming home from Los Angeles for a five-date regional tour in March 2022.

Gin Wigmore (file photo).

She’ll be touring around festival performances at Wellington’s Homegrown and Dunedin’s Fortune Music Festival.

The Black Sheep hitmaker will be at Hawke’s Bay’s Black Barn, Leigh Sawmill Cafe in the north of Auckland, Raglan Club, Gisborne’s Smash Place, and Nelson’s Theatre Royal.

It comes after Wigmore’s latest single Hand Over Heart, which she wrote after the loss of her pet dog Indiana, who she considered her best friend.

Wigmore is currently writing and recording songs for her new album, which is expected to be released next year.

Tickets will go on sale from midday December 14.

