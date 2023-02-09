Entertainment
Superstar Pink announces two NZ shows

43 mins ago
Pink

Pink (Source: Live Nation)

Pop superstar Pink will play two NZ shows in March next year.

As part of her Summer Carnival 2024 tour, she'll play Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 5 2024, and Eden Park on March 8.

"I am so excited to finally get a chance to tour Australia and New Zealand in the summer," Pink said.

"I can't wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt. Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough."

General sale tickets will be available via Live Nation from February 17.

