Black Caps fall to heavy defeat in historic Ajaz Test

The Black Caps have fallen to a 372-run defeat to India at Mumbai, in the second and final Test of the series.

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel. (Source: Associated Press)

The writing was one the wall for the Kiwis heading into day four 140-5 chasing a mammoth target of 540 and it took less than an hour for India to wrap up the game.

Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra took the score to 162 in quick time, but the latter was soon walking back to the pavilion after edging Jayant Yadav to second slip, just 20 minutes into the fourth morning.

Kyle Jamieson quickly followed, trapped in front by Yadav for a duck. Tim Southee followed two balls later, clean bowled after a wild slog.

Yadav had another at the beginning of his next over, Will Somerville snaffled by a sharp chance at short leg for one.

Nicholls was the final man to fall, stumped off the bowling of Ravi Ashwin for 44.

Despite the heavy defeat, the Test will be remembered for Ajaz Patel's extraordinary achievement of taking 10 wickets in an innings.

Patel took all 10 wickets in India's first innings, becoming just the third player in Test history to do so and the first this century.

His 10-119 were the best ever figures by a New Zealander and the third best by a player of any nation behind Jim Laker (10-53) in 1956 and Anil Kumble (10-74) in 1999.

The Kiwi left-arm spinner took four more wickets in the second innings to finish with match figures of 14-225, the second best by a New Zealander behind Richard Hadlee's 15-123 against Australia in 1985.

"It’s a very special occasion for me and my family," Patel said after the game. He added that to do it in Mumbai, where he was born and lived until he was 10 years old, was "very special".

"To be honest, I still don't know how to put the 10-for into words. I'm trying to absorb it, been flooded with hundreds and thousands of messages. It's overwhelming at the moment," Patel said.

The man who took the catch for the historic 10th wicket, Rachin Ravindra, admitted he had never felt so nervous under a high ball.

"I was cr***ing my pants honestly," Ravindra joked.

The Black Caps will now travel home and prepare for their next series against Bangladesh. The first of two Tests begins on New Year's Day at Tauranga's Bay Oval.

Patel said he was looking forward to recovering from his mammoth spells in the Indian heat but said the home series would provide different challenges.

"It's a different challenge to bowl back home, that's the beauty of Test cricket, it's about adapting your game plan and bowling accordingly."