Canterbury Covid case that flew from Auckland classified as border case

A case reported in Canterbury on Sunday has been classified as a border case and will not be added to the regional community totals.

(Source: 1News)

The case is a child and is isolating at home with family.

They travelled from Auckland to Christchurch on Thursday on Air NZ Flight NZ8475, arriving in Christchurch at 10.50am.

"Anyone who is considered a contact of this case will be contacted directly. Unless you are contacted you do not need to do anything other than watch for symptoms and get tested straight away if you develop any symptoms of Covid-19," the ministry said.

"This case travelled from London to Doha on 16 November and Doha to Auckland on 18 November. They left managed isolation last week and tested positive on their Day 9 test while in home quarantine.

"Every new case is an urgent reminder to get tested if you’re feeling unwell. Testing at high numbers will help to minimise and contain the spread of Covid-19 in Christchurch."