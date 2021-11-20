Tauranga strip club among locations of interest

A strip club in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, is among the newest Covid-19 locations of interest.

IKandi Mount Maunganui. (Source: Google Maps)

People who were at IKandi Mount Maunganui on Saturday 13 November between 12am and 1am are asked to self-isolate and get tested.

They’re also asked to call Healthline or record their visit online so contact tracers can get in touch.

It's the second strip club to be named as a location of interest in recent weeks.

The Astrolabe Brew Bar Mount Maunganui was also listed as a location of interest.

People who were at the location on Friday night going into Saturday morning are also asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Earlier today, Countdown in Wellington's CBD was named as the city's first location of interest, while those who have visited a popular Hamilton mall are asked to monitor their symptoms.

Countdown Cable Car Lane on Lambton Quay, Wellington. (Source: Google Maps)

It comes after a weak positive Covid-19 case was picked up in Wellington as part of surveillance testing on Thursday night.

The Ministry of Health announced the case on Friday.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found here.

The case, which 1News understands to be a fully-vaccinated construction worker, is an essential worker from Auckland working in the city.

Countdown Cable Car Lane, located on Lambton Quay, was visited on Tuesday this week from 7.12-7.30pm.

Kmart Te Rapa, Hamilton. (Source: Google Maps)

Rebel Sport, North Beach and Kmart at The Base mall and shopping complex in Te Rapa, Hamilton, were also named as locations of interest after a Covid-19 case was there on Monday.

The health advice for the locations is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days from the date of exposure and to get a test immediately if any develop.

Countdown Huntly, Harvey Norman Whangārei, and Countdown Claudelands in Hamilton were also named as locations of interest on Saturday.

They were visited between Tuesday and Thursday this week.