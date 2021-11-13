Strip club among Taupō locations of interest

Source: 1News

A strip club is among four locations of interest in Taupō, listed on the Ministry of Health's website on Saturday evening.

Taupō at night.

Taupō at night. (Source: istock.com)

Sin City Taupō Strippers has two entries listed, although effectively they combine as a seven hour stint on Thursday evening through to the early hours of Friday morning.

Other locations of interest in Taupō are Gulf petrol station, Pub and Grub and Dbar.

There are currently four positive cases in the central North Island town.

It is understood the first case travelled to Masterton last weekend, before the person became symptomatic on Monday.

As a result there are also four locations of interest in Masterton.

These are McDonald's, Master Fried Chicken Lunch Bar, Challenge petrol station and The Warehouse.

Those who visited these locations on the same day at the relevant times should get tested, the ministry said.

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Strip club among Taupō locations of interest

2

Four Covid cases in Taupō, Ministry of Health confirms

3

Helicopter search underway for person missing in Taranaki

4

175 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

5

Young Te Puna boy's death treated as homicide

Latest Stories

Auckland mayor slams protesters over 'stupid' behaviour

Strip club among Taupō locations of interest

Australia wary of dangerous Black Caps ahead of final

Helicopter search underway for person missing in Taranaki

Four Covid cases in Taupō, Ministry of Health confirms

Related Stories

Four Covid cases in Taupō, Ministry of Health confirms

Hamilton man wanting to attend niece’s tangi devastated by border denial

Students Years 1-10 can return to class in L3 from Nov 17

What can you do at Covid Level 3 Step 2?