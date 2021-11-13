Strip club among Taupō locations of interest

A strip club is among four locations of interest in Taupō, listed on the Ministry of Health's website on Saturday evening.

Taupō at night. (Source: istock.com)

Sin City Taupō Strippers has two entries listed, although effectively they combine as a seven hour stint on Thursday evening through to the early hours of Friday morning.

Other locations of interest in Taupō are Gulf petrol station, Pub and Grub and Dbar.

There are currently four positive cases in the central North Island town.

It is understood the first case travelled to Masterton last weekend, before the person became symptomatic on Monday.

As a result there are also four locations of interest in Masterton.

These are McDonald's, Master Fried Chicken Lunch Bar, Challenge petrol station and The Warehouse.

Those who visited these locations on the same day at the relevant times should get tested, the ministry said.