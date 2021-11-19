Weak positive Covid case detected in Wellington

A weak positive Covid case has been detected in Wellington.

Wellington (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The case was picked up as part of routine surveillance testing on Thursday night, the Ministry of Health said in a written statement.

The case, which 1News understands to be a fully-vaccinated construction worker, is an essential worker from Auckland working in the city.

"The result could indicate a historical case or a case in the earlier stages of infection," the health ministry said.

The worker will undergo a repeat test on Friday. Their coworkers will also be retested.