Weak positive Covid case detected in Wellington

A weak positive Covid case has been detected in Wellington.
The case was picked up as part of routine surveillance testing on Thursday night, the Ministry of Health said in a written statement.
The case, which 1News understands to be a fully-vaccinated construction worker, is an essential worker from Auckland working in the city.
"The result could indicate a historical case or a case in the earlier stages of infection," the health ministry said.
The worker will undergo a repeat test on Friday. Their coworkers will also be retested.