Weak positive Covid case detected in Wellington

A weak positive Covid case has been detected in Wellington.

Wellington (file picture).

The case was picked up as part of routine surveillance testing on Thursday night, the Ministry of Health said in a written statement.

The case, which 1News understands to be a fully-vaccinated construction worker, is an essential worker from Auckland working in the city.

"The result could indicate a historical case or a case in the earlier stages of infection," the health ministry said.

The worker will undergo a repeat test on Friday. Their coworkers will also be retested.

