Wellington Countdown the city's first location of interest

A Countdown in Wellington's CBD has been named as the city's first location of interest.

Countdown Cable Car Lane on Lambton Quay, Wellington. (Source: Google Maps)

It comes after a weak positive Covid-19 case was picked up in the city as part of surveillance testing on Thursday night.

The Ministry of Health announced the case on Friday.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found here.

The case, which 1News understands to be a fully-vaccinated construction worker, is an essential worker from Auckland working in the city.

Countdown Cable Car Lane, located on Lambton Quay, was visited on Tuesday this week from 7.12-7.30pm.

The health advice is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days from the date of exposure and to get a test immediately if any develop.

Countdown Huntly, Harvey Norman Whangārei, Kmart Te Rapa and Countdown Claudelands in Hamilton were also named as locations of interest on Saturday.

They were visited between Tuesday and Thursday this week.