Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tauranga

There are two Covid-19 cases in Tauranga.

A pop-up Covid-19 testing centre in Tauranga. (Source: 1News)

The new cases come after the virus was detected in wastewater samples collected in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui on Monday. This follows two additional positive detections from samples collected last week.

One of the cases is in Tauranga, the other in Mount Maunganui.

Tauranga City Council Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley told 1News in a statement that the confirmation of the new cases emphasises the importance of vaccination.

"It is also crucial for everyone in our community to keep wearing face coverings, socially distance, maintain good hygiene, use the NZ Covid tracer app and get tested if they have any symptoms or have been in a location of interest," she said.

"We now have a job to do and that’s to keep our whānau and friends safe and prevent the virus from taking hold in Tauranga."

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday advised anyone who lives or has been in the area and has Covid-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, to get a test.

Testing locations can be found on the Healthpoint website.