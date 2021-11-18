AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shipment arrives in NZ

A shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine doses has arrived in New Zealand, the second type of Covid-19 vaccination available for Kiwis.

New Zealand has been using the Pfizer Covid vaccine in the rollout up to this point.

The initial AstraZeneca shipment of 100,000 doses is enough for 50,000 people as it is a double-dose vaccine.

It is scheduled to be available from November 26. People wanting the vaccine be able to book an appointment on BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling Healthline.

People aged 18 and over are able to get AstraZeneca. Pfizer vaccinations are available for everyone 12 and older.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Pfizer, "remains the preferred vaccine for use in New Zealand and we have enough vaccine supply for everyone to be vaccinated".

“AstraZeneca will be available at a limited number of sites across the country as Pfizer is the main Covid-19 vaccine we are using in New Zealand."

New Zealand has a pre-purchase agreement for 7.6 million AstraZeneca doses.