SBW auctioning signed 2011 RWC jersey to aid Afghanistan

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams is auctioning a 2011 Rugby World Cup All Blacks jersey signed by the squad to support a charity initiative being led by Australian cricket great Ian Chappell.

Sonny Bill Williams runs with the ball during the 2011 Rugby World Cup. (Source: Getty)

Williams has donated the jersey alongside a signed version of his new autobiography as one of 18 sporting items to be auctioned for Batting for Afghanistan.

Chappell's initiative is aimed at helping "3.6 million people displaced in Afghanistan and facing a terrible winter of bitter cold, conflict and Covid-19".

The auctions - which opened today - will run for two weeks with funds going to UN Refugee Agency’s work in Afghanistan, including the delivery of shelters, protection, clean water, healthcare, cash assistance and winter kits.

Williams said he was "proud" to be part of the programme.

"I’d encourage people to help where they can," he said.

Other items featured in the auction include items from Australian sporting favourites, such as a lunch with Ian Chappell, a 1930s cricket bat signed by Don Bradman and a Zoom call with Shane Warne.

Afghanistan cricket star Rashid Khan has also joined the efforts with a signed Afghan men's cricket jersey.

Bidding on the 18 items closes at 9pm NZT on Wednesday December 1.