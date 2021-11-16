Vaccine pass will ‘maximise opportunity to travel’ - Hipkins

The Covid-19 Response Minister is urging Aucklanders to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and request their vaccine pass with an announcement on Tamaki Makaurau's border imminent.

The Government on Wednesday will be providing details on the management of Auckland's border over summer.

Auckland's border reopening and its move to the traffic light system will likely be on separate dates.

"On Wednesday we will talk in a bit more detail around where we have landed to both try and create a level of protection but also allow New Zealanders to move over summer," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Ahead of the decision, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told Breakfast today: "My advice to people is it's certainly a good idea to get your vaccine certificate and that would be good preparation."

Later pressed by presenter Jenny-May Clarkson on if any conditions would be placed on Aucklanders to leave the region or to cross the border, he said: "Look, we will set more of that out today as I indicated.

Auckland's Covid-19 border checkpoint.

"If you want to be prepared to be able to maximise the opportunity to travel, it’s a good time to be vaccinated and a good time to get your vaccination certificate."

Apart from those hints, Hipkins remained tight-lipped on any specific details about how those in Tāmaki Makaurau can travel over summer.

The Auckland border has been in place since September 21, when the region moved to Alert Level 3.

In lockdown for three months, officials have assured Aucklanders they will be able to travel over summer.