Auckland to learn more about border reopening on Wednesday

Jacinda Ardern says Aucklanders will be given more detail on Wednesday over how the border will be managed over the summer.

Auckland's Covid-19 border checkpoint.

The Prime Minister's comments were made at a 4pm briefing on Monday at which it was announced Waikato will move to Alert Level 2 from 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Asked why she could not reveal more information about Auckland's border, which has been in force since the city went into Alert Level 3, Ardern said decisions had yet to be finalised.

“As is the case with many decisions at Cabinet, often we will make decisions that we then have to ensure are ready to be operationalised."

She said not every recommendation would be implemented so it was “not uncommon to give ourselves that buffer.

“On Wednesday we will talk in a bit more detail around where we have landed to both try and create a level of protection but also allow New Zealanders to move over summer.”

The Auckland border has been in place since September 21.