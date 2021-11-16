Requests for Covid-19 vaccine passes open today

People will be able to request their Covid-19 vaccine pass on Wednesday morning.

A healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said fully vaccinated New Zealanders would be able "to get ready for summer by requesting their pass".

"My Vaccine Pass has a QR code that can be scanned upon arrival at a venue. The pass can be downloaded to your personal phone and stored in your Apple or Google Wallet, or may be printed out," he said.

"People can log in from later this morning, but we’re asking for patience and for people to wait for a couple of days to ease any demand on the IT system and call centre staff."

The Ministry of Health would be issuing the passes via My COVID Record or people can call 0800 222 478.

"To get one, people will need to be fully vaccinated or be one of the very small number of Kiwis who has received a medical exemption," Hipkins said.

Once the traffic light system kicks in, vaccinated Kiwis would be able to use their pass to show proof of vaccination for lessened or no restrictions at the three new Covid risk levels of Green, Orange and Red.

More restrictions will be placed on businesses, organisations or services that for not request proof of vaccine, with some places not able to open if the Covid level is at 'Red' or 'Orange'.

Passes will not be required for places with essential services such as doctors, petrol stations or supermarkets.

Hipkins said there was a process for people who have had their vaccinations overseas recognised in New Zealand for their vaccine pass.

“The application process for this may take up to 14 days as details will initially be manually entered into the Covid-19 Immunisation Register.

“A separate International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate, which provides proof of your vaccination status in order to enter overseas countries, can also be requested if you need one."

Proof of a booster shot, which is being made available from November 29 for people who had their second shot more than six months ago, will not be required "at this stage" to get a vaccine pass, Hipkins said.

The vaccine passes will be valid for six months from the date issued.

People without internet access can call 0800 222 478 to request their pass.