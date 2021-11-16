Girl, 8, among victims of Canterbury triple-fatal crash

Police have named the three people killed in a crash in Canterbury on Sunday.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

They were eight-year-old Guhan (Caroline) Yin, 67-year-old Jixuan Yin, and 48-year-old Ying Wan, 48.

All three were from Christchurch.

A fourth person remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"Police would like to extend our sympathies to their family and friends at this very difficult time," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The investigation into the crash is ongoing."

Police earlier said the crash involved a car and a truck.

The collision occurred at the intersection of South Eyre Road and Burnt Hill Road in Waimakariri District around 6.35pm Sunday.

