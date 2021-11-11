Family of missing man Wayne Hammond appeal to public

The family of missing Alexandra man Wayne Hammond, who was last seen 11 days ago, has appealed for information.

Wayne Hammond. (Source: undefined)

He was last seen on November 1.

His family say the last 11 days have been harrowing.

"Wayne is a loving, caring and engaged husband, father, son and friend.

"Not knowing where he is and if he is okay is inexplicably hard."

They say they are thankful for those who have provided information about

Hammond's whereabouts and are asking anyone else with information to contact police.

"Even if you don't think what you have to tell Police is relevant, we'd rather discount the information than not know about it."

Hammond's employer has also spoken out, saying it is extremely hard not having him at work every day.

"Wayne and I have literally worked side by side since he began with us."

Police are also seeking dashcam footage of Hammond; his vehicle was found underneath Clyde Bridge on November 1 and was last seen leaving his address on Henderson Drive that morning.

Police are appealing to the public for dashcam footage on the day of his disappearance.

They say Earnscleugh Road is of particular interest and if anyone has footage to please contact authorities.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police via 105 and quote event number P048471135.