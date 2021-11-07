Three more arrests over teenager's death in Christchurch

Three more people have been arrested following the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Connor Whitehead at a Christchurch party on Friday night.

It comes after a 46-year-old man had been arrested over the shooting in Casebrook.

In an update on Monday morning, Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said a 32-year-old man was arrested at a Burnside residential address on Sunday night following the execution of a search warrant.

Reeves said the man was assisting police with their inquiries.

Two women, aged 36 and 43, have also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

They will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

"The 46-year-old man arrested on Saturday night is also due to appear today facing one charge of accessory after the fact to murder," Reeves said.

"Officers continue to investigate this incident and are actively seeking one other person we believe was involved in Connor's death.

"That person is aware they are being sought and we encourage them to come forward and speak with police."

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P048523046, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Connor's family, in a statement through police, said they were "devastated" and "still trying to come to terms with what has occurred".

"We are in shock and want answers about what happened to our beloved son, brother, and friend," they said.

"The magnitude of this senseless loss hasn't begun to sink in.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received, and the generosity shown by everyone during this difficult time.

"Connor was dearly loved, and his passing has left a huge hole in our lives.

"He was a kind, talented and deeply loyal young man who had such a bright future ahead of him.

"Connor was in no way connected to, or affiliated with, the people who are responsible for his death.

"We would like to thank emergency services for their response on Friday night and their ongoing support.

"We ask for privacy at this time as we grieve and process the tragic loss of Connor."