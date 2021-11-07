Student at Auckland's Avondale College tests positive for Covid-19

A student at Auckland's Avondale College has been tested positive for Covid-19.

A person is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station.

The person was infectious while at the college from Tuesday, November 2 to Wednesday, November 3, principal Lyndy Watkinson said in a letter sent out to parents and caregivers on Sunday night.



The student did not have any classes in the area of the Cambridge examinations, she said, and exams scheduled for Monday "will proceed as normal".



"Students should report to E block at 12.30pm ready for the 1pm examinations."



Watkinson said students and staff have been "very careful to adhere to the Covid regulations for schools" over the past two weeks and "compliance with mask wearing, regular sanitising and regular cleaning has been excellent".

"There has been considerably more than 72 hours since the confirmed case has been at school, therefore there is no requirement for school to close," she said.



Senior students at the school have been asked to study at home on Monday "as far as possible".



"Teachers will provide teaching through distance learning for both junior and senior Students," Watkinson said.



"This will give us an opportunity to confirm contact tracing lists, to thoroughly clean particular areas of the school, and allow time for some staff to get tested."



Close and casual-plus contacts of the positive case have been contacted and provided with health advice from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service, she said.



The remaining school students are considered casual contacts.



Watkinson said senior students who must attend school on Monday have been advised to report to the school library at 8.50am, where they "will be provided with a space and support from a teacher for their distance learning".

"I realise that this news will be worrying. If you have any immediate health concerns please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453."