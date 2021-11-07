Pair charged after high-speed Manawatū car chase

Two people have been charged with "a number of offences" following a high-speed car chase which allegedly saw one of the pair present a firearm at a member of the public in Manawatū on Sunday, police say.

A 34-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been jointly charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Police also confirmed a firearm had been recovered.

The incident began in Tangimoana around 3pm on Sunday and ended just south of Palmerston North.

The couple are due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday, but police are not ruling out further charges.

"An investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of the incident. This will take some as police speak to a number of potential witnesses," Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said in a statement on Sunday night.

"An internal investigation is also underway and police have notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority of this incident.

"As this matter is now before the courts and subject to ongoing investigations, police have no further comment to make at this time."

