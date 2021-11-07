Armed pair arrested after high-speed chase in Manawatū

Two people have been arrested following a high-speed car chase which saw one of the pair present a firearm at a member of the public in the Manawatū on Sunday afternoon.

NZ Police. (Source: istock.com)

Police were alerted to a report of a "high-risk offender" in a stolen vehicle in Tangimoana at around 3.15pm, Inspector Brett Calkin said in a statement.

The person then stole a second vehicle from a member of the public after presenting a firearm at them.

They were left shaken but uninjured in the incident and are being supported by police, Calkin said.

A pursuit was initiated with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad and air support after the vehicle failed to stop.

The vehicle was successfully spiked along State Highway 56 south of Palmerston North, and the driver and passenger were arrested at the scene.

No staff were injured during the incident.

“This was a very serious, fast pace incident and we acknowledge it was very distressing for the community. We want to reassure the wider Manawatū community that there is no risk to their general safety," Calkin said.