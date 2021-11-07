Auckland on track to hit 90% first vaccination target

Counties Manukau DHB in Auckland is set to have vaccinated 90 per cent of its eligible population on Sunday, with community groups mobilising to access the vaccine hesitant.

By Tessa Parker

Just 192 first dose vaccinations were needed on Sunday to reach the vaccine target. In their Superheroes vaccine campaign, Manurewa Marae were able to administer 104 vaccines, with 50 per cent of those being a first dose.

Manurewa Marae CEO Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp says despite a slowing vaccination rate, helping those who are vaccine hesitant get their first dose reaps the most rewards.

“We're going into our own community environment so it's a safe space for them, they don't have to travel too far, they're literally coming out of their driveways into a community area... and it's gold.

“Being able to get those last whānau that are hesitant, still have questions around the vaccine, needles... We're fortunate that we had experts, Māori clinicians, Māori GPs on the shot bus with us.”

Dr Anthony Jordan, clinical director of the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre, agreed.

“They're really hard to get now, so like Tash said... This is gold,” he said.

“Being able to get those people while you're out in the community to get that dose is so important. Once you have that conversation and allow them to get their first dose, the more likely you're going to get them back for a second as well.”

The South Seas vaccination centre in Ōtara, South Auckland, had over 130 people through their doors.

Nurse and site lead Liz Tiumalu says they also managed to vaccinate people in the community who were anxious about getting vaccinated.

“We've had a lot come through and they've been keen. Today we had a lot of first doses who were really anxious but brave enough to come through.”