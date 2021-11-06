Search continues for Central Otago man missing since Monday

Police are after sightings of a missing Central Otago man's vehicle.

Wayne Hammond. (Source: NZ Police)

Wayne Hammond was last seen on Monday, leaving his Henderson Drive home in a sign-written work vehicle.

He was last seen about 7.30am, but his work vehicle was later found in the car park underneath the Clyde Bridge, at the start of the Clyde-Alexandra track, about 3pm.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen Hammond's vehicle on Monday.

His work vehicle is a 1999 white/silver Mitsubishi Challenger 4WD with Rockgas written on the side.

Wayne Hammond's work vehicle. (Source: NZ Police)

Officers will be re-enacting the drive Hammond took from his home address to the car park at the same time on Monday morning in the hope that someone will recall seeing it.

Staff will then be with the vehicle at the car park to speak with anyone who may have information.

Land SAR teams continued their search along the river track and surrounding areas on Saturday but did not locate anything of interest.

People can contact 105, quoting event number P048471135.