Northland dairy farmers want help naming kiwi birds

Source: 1News

Northland dairy farmers Roger and Jane Hutchings are proud protective parents — of 50 kiwi birds.

The Hutchings tell Seven Sharp it’s a passion. 

“They’re surviving and they’re breeding, and they’re going up in numbers,” Jane said of the birds on her property. 

“They can be hilarious … they jump, they run, they fight and they scrap.”

In the middle of their 450-hectare farm is 130 hectares of native bush, Roger said. 

To help the kiwis, the Hutchings have set up traps to catch pests.

"We really do pinch ourselves at times because what we’ve got on the farm here is something really special,” Roger said.

Now, the couple wants the public’s help to name two of their newest kiwi bird discoveries. 

Send your suggestions to Seven Sharp — the full details can be found on their Facebook page

New ZealandNorthlandAnimals

