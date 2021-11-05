New Lynn homicide not a 'random incident' - police

Source: 1News

Investigators believe the death of a person in Auckland's New Lynn on Friday was not a "random incident". 

Emergency services at the scene on Great North Rd. (Supplied by Rob Dowd)

A homicide investigation was launched after police were called to an address on Great North Rd just after 10am on Friday after receiving reports a gun had been fired.

A person was found injured in the driveway.

First aid was provided, but the person died at the scene. 

Armed police were seen surrounding a View Rd, Green Bay, home after the fatal shooting. 

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch, said on Saturday there is no suggested danger to the wider community. 

Anyone with information can contact 105, quoting the file number 211105/9752 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

