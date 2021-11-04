Homicide investigation launched in Auckland's New Lynn

A homicide investigation has been launched after shots were fired and a person later died in Auckland's New Lynn.

Emergency services at the scene on Great North Rd. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch, said police were called to an address on Great North Rd just after 10am on Friday.

Police had received reports a gun was fired.

A person was found injured in the driveway.

First aid was provided, but the person died at the scene, McNaughton said.

Neighbouring addresses have been cleared and cordons are in place.

An armed police officer near the New Lynn homicide scene. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Great North Rd has been closed between Rata St and Fruitvale Rd.

"As a result, residents in the New Lynn area will notice a heightened police presence in response to this incident," McNaughton said.

A scene examination and a post mortem will be done.

Any witnesses to the incident or people who saw any suspicious activity at the time are asked to contact police.

Anyone with information can contact 105, quoting the file number 211105/9752 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

