Many people in their vehicles are lining up for Covid-19 tests in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne after the virus was detected in the wastewater earlier this week.

Covid-19 testing station at Peel St, Gisborne. (Source: 1 NEWS)

A testing station has been set up in Peel St, which is in the city centre.

The Ministry of Health revealed on Friday wastewater sampling carried out by ESR between Monday and Wednesday had come back positive.

The virus was also detected in Napier.

Testing is available by appointment at the following locations across Hawke’s Bay:

Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm

Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm

Central Hawke’s Bay residents should phone their GPs or call Healthline: 0800 358 5453