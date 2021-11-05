Covid-19 detected in Gisborne and Napier’s wastewater

Covid-19 was detected in wastewater samples collected in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Napier, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Wastewater samples being tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in both of the areas at this time. There are also no MIQ facilities in the area or any cases self-isolating there.

The wastewater sampling was carried out by ESR between November 1 and 3, with results returned this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said.

"They could be due to recently recovered cases returning to the region from MIQ who are shedding the virus, transient visitors to the region, or could signal undetected cases in the community," the ministry said.

"As a prudent measure, anyone in the Hawke’s Bay and East Cape with Covid-19 symptoms – no matter how mild – are asked to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated."



Testing is available by appointment at the following locations across Hawke’s Bay:

Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm

Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm

Central Hawke’s Bay residents should phone their GPs or call Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

In Gisborne, testing is available on Saturday and Sunday at a drive-through on 110 Peel Street from 9am - 5pm, no appointment required.

Hauora Tairāwhiti is encouraging people who haven’t yet gotten their first vaccine to do so.

In Gisborne, 79 per cent of residents have received their first dose, and 65 per cent have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 85 per cent of Hawke's Bay residents have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The state of emergency declared in Gisborne because of heavy rain was lifted on Friday night .