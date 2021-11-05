Great memories of London cab drivers being used for Alzheimer's research

London's taxi drivers and their famous knowledge of the city's streets are being studied as part of Alzheimer’s research.

Introduced in 1865, London cab drivers must memorise over 26,000 street names within a 10-kilometre radius of Charing Cross train station.

As a part of the research being done by University College London, drivers will undergo brain scans while mapping out taxi routes.

Scientists think this study may help to produce earlier diagnoses of dementia.

Dementia New Zealand’s Rhonda Preston-Jones told Seven Sharp there are lots of things people can do to prevent or delay the onset of dementia.

Good heart health, limited alcohol consumption and a healthy diet can act as preventatives for dementia, says Preston-Jones.

The disease is not necessarily hereditary, so if your mother or grandmother had dementia it doesn’t mean it’s inevitable for you.

“There are a whole lot of proactive things you can do to keep your brain as healthy and as stimulated as possible.”

Preston-Jones says the most important thing for people who have loved ones suffering from the illness is to reach out and ask for help.

“You can’t do this by yourself, and I know at the moment a lot of people who are in restricted environments can’t get out and socialise.”

She says reaching out over zoom or facetime is a good way to ensure you have the support and encouragement you need to keep going.

Aotearoa is supporting dementia awareness on Thursday night by lighting up landmarks around the country.

The Sky Tower, Eden Park and Auckland Harbour Bridge will shine bright in teal to shed light on the 70,000 Kiwis who suffer from the memory loss disease.