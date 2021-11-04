Hamilton man arrested after incident involving machete

A man was arrested in Hamilton overnight Thursday following an incident involving a machete.

Police establish a cordon.

Police establish a cordon.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody after police were called to a property in the suburb of Chartwell Thursday afternoon.

Police had gone to the address at around 4.30pm to speak to the man about a family harm-related matter.

When speaking to the man, police were threatened with a machete before the man barricaded himself inside the property.

Cordons were placed around the address as police negotiated with the man.

Police said after remaining barricaded in the house for several hours, the man was taken into custody without incident shortly after 2am Friday.

The man will face a number of charges in relation to the incident.

