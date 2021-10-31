Woman who died on Arthur's Pass had been tramping with friend

More details about the woman who died while hiking in Arthur's Pass on the weekend have been revealed by police.

Arthur's Pass. (Source: istock.com)

The woman, 37, was reported missing at around 7.30pm on Saturday after failing to return from a day hike in Arthur's Pass National Park, police said.

The woman had been hiking the Mt Aicken track, from the Devils Punchbowl Track carpark on SH 73, with a friend when the pair became separated and the woman failed to return to the carpark as expected.

A search and rescue operation was launched on Saturday involving police SAR, Alpine Rescue, Land SAR and a helicopter.

Her body was recovered at about 1.30pm on Sunday.

Police are continuing their inquiries in relation to her death on behalf of the Coroner and the Coroner will release their findings in due course.