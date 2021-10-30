New Christchurch Covid case had been released from MIQ

A person who completed two weeks at an Auckland MIQ facility after returning to the country from overseas has tested positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch.

(Source: Breakfast)

The person had returned multiple negative Covid-19 tests, including routine day 12 testing, before being released and travelling to Christchurch, the Ministry of Health said in a written statement on Saturday.

The person had a further Covid-19 test on Thursday, which came back positive on Friday night.

They reported as being fully vaccinated.

“The person is now self-isolating in Christchurch, pending further tests to determine the source of infection and whether it is acute or historical,” the Health Ministry said. “Because there are cases in Canterbury, it is important that anyone, especially those in Christchurch, with any symptoms, no matter how mild, are asked to please get tested. Those in Canterbury are also reminded to get vaccinated today if they have not already.”

A list of vaccination and testing sites and their opening hours can be found on the Canterbury DHB’s website. The Ministry of Health on Saturday recorded 160 new community cases associated with the current Delta outbreak, including 151 in Auckland, seven in Waikato, one in Northland and one in Canterbury.