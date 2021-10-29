SkyCity to require vaccine certificates for all visitors

SkyCity announced today they will soon require vaccination certificates for everyone who enters their premises.

It comes after the Prime Minister’s announcement to mandate vaccinations for staff working in hospitality retail, gyms, and hairdressers.

SkyCity CEO Michael Ahearne says: “As one of the biggest entertainment venues in New Zealand, and a significant employer in New Zealand, we need to take measures to help keep Kiwis safe.”

SkyCity is supporting their staff with time off to get vaccinated and incentives like petrol vouchers, Ahearne says.

He says the target is set for 100 per cent of staff to be vaccinated, to ensure the risk of Covid-19 transmission is limited.

SkyCity are one of many Kiwi business adopting a “no jab, no entry policy”. Auckland businessman Leo Molloy says he will also only allow fully vaccinated customers at his viaduct bar, Headquarters.

Auckland based retailer Ruby has also introduced incentives for staff, offering $100 to employees who are double jabbed.

Aotearoa is currently sitting at 87 per cent one dose and 74 per cent with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.