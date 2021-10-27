Another 42,136 Covid-19 vaccinations received

A further 42,136 Covid-19 vaccinations were adminstered on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

A pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Source: Associated Press)

The daily total breaks down the number of doses given out nationwide and in Auckland, which is striving to meet the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target to get out of lockdown.

The numbers for Tuesday were:

New Zealand - total 42,136, of which 10,872 were first doses, and 31,264 second doses. That means 87 per cent of people have now had one dose and 72 per cent have had two doses.

Auckland - total 12,639, first doses 2855, 2nd doses 9784. That amounts to 90 per cent of people in the region having now had one dose and 78 per cent having had two doses.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins noted that more than 3 million people in Aotearoa are now fully immunised.

The total vaccines administered to date is 6,676,800, of which first doses 3,657,970 (87 per cent) and second doses 3,018,830.

The numbers for Māori are: first doses 397,304 (70 per cent) and second doses 281,609 (49 per cent).

For Pacific peoples, the latest figures are: first doses 239,171 (83 per cent) and 2nd doses 186,999 (65 pr cent).

The total vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date is 2,408,739, which is made up of first doses 1,296,687 (90 per cent) and second doses 1,112,052 (78 per cent).