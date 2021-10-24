Graphs reveal how Covid-19 vaccinations are tracking in NZ

In the wake of the Government revealing a traffic light system for managing Covid-19, 1News has created some data visualisations on how vaccination is tracking throughout Aotearoa.

Under the new system, the country will shift between levels — red, orange and green — depending on a range of factors including vaccination coverage, capacity of the health system, testing, contact tracing and Covid transmission.

For most of the country, the system is due to kick in when all DHBs reach the target of 90 per cent fully vaccinated people.

However, Auckland will head to the red level as soon as its DHBs have all reached the 90 per cent mark.

1News data visualisations show how first and second doses are tracking by DHB, how DHBs are tracking to reach 90 per cent fully vaccinated and vaccination rates for Māori are progressing.

There is also a visualisation of the vaccination status of cases in the New Zealand’s Delta outbreak.

The data comes from the Ministry of Health.








