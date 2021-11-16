What you need to know about My Vaccine Pass

The Government today officially launched My Vaccine Pass, the record of a person’s Covid-19 vaccination status.

Covid-19 vaccine, file. (Source: istock.com)

It will allow people access to places in New Zealand that require proof of vaccination.

Here's what you need to know.

HOW DO I GET IT?

Once fully vaccinated, sign up to My Covid Record to request a pass. It can be saved to your phone or printed.

If you have a medical exemption, call 0800 222 478 to request a My Vaccine Pass.

Children under 12 do not need one.

There is a process for those vaccinated overseas to have it recognised - it can take up to 14 days.

WHERE DO I NEED TO USE IT?

You will be required to show My Vaccine Pass as proof of vaccination status in a range of public settings such as events, hospitality, retail, community, sport, and faith-based gatherings.

WHERE DO I NOT NEED TO USE IT?

You do not have to show proof of your vaccination status to access supermarkets, pharmacies, all health and disability services, food banks or petrol stations. Proof of vaccination is also not required in education settings, on all public transport (other than air travel), accessing housing and housing support services under state sector agencies.

HOW LONG IS IT VALID FOR?

It is valid for six months. This is because booster shots may be required to provide ongoing protection against Covid, and medical exemptions are only valid for six months.