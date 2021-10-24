Blenheim case not vaccinated, health ministry reveals

Blenheim's Covid-19 case is not vaccinated, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The person tested positive for the virus on Friday night , after arriving back in the South Island town the day before.

They had been spending time in the North Island and sought a test after getting a sore throat.

Their first swab and follow-up swab returned a weak-positive result.

The person is the South Island's first community case in nearly a year, but the health risk appears to be low.

Health authorities believe the case is linked to a cluster in Te Awamutu, meaning they have a small number of close contacts in the Waikato.

They are isolating and testing for the virus is being arranged.

Around 11 locations of interest have been linked to the case in Rotorua, Wellington and Blenheim so far.

The ministry said on Sunday two Blenheim-based household contacts had returned negative tests. They are isolating.

Anyone in Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman with Covid-19 symptoms is asked to get a test, no matter how mild the symptoms may be and regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

Testing is available at:

Blenheim CBAC: Horton Park, off Redwood St - open 9am-5.30pm

Nelson CBAC: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke - open 10am-6pm

On Saturday, 144 tests were processed in Marlborough.