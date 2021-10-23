Locations of interest announced in Rotorua, Blenheim, Wellington

Rotorua and Wellington airports, as well as a number of other locations of interest in Blenheim, have been included by the Ministry of Health on Saturday night.

Two flights, one from Rotorua to Wellington and another from Wellington to Blenheim, are featured.

The town of Blenheim. (Source: istock.com)

The locations are connected to the Blenheim case , who tested positive for the virus on Friday night.

Health authorities believe the case is connected to the Te Awamutu cluster.

The person is the South Island's first community case in nearly a year.

The ministry said on Saturday evening the Blenheim case was isolating locally in dedicated accommodation, with "public health oversight".

The locations of interest connected to the case are:

Rotorua Regional Airport - visited on Wednesday, October 20 from 4-5pm

Rotorua Regional Airport - visited on Thursday, October 21 from 6.30am-7.15am

Flight NZ8231 Rotoroa to Wellington - Thursday, October 21 from 7-8.15am

Wellington Airport - visited on Thursday, October 21 from 8.15-9am

Flight NZ8725 Wellington to Blenheim - Thursday, October 21 from 9-30am

Wairau Pharmacy Blenheim - visited on Thursday, October 21 from 9.30-9.45am

KiwiCamp Riverlands - visited on Thursday, October 21 from 10.45am-11.59pm

New World Blenheim - visited on Thursday, October 21 from 8-8.30pm

KiwiCamp Riverlands - visited on Friday, October 22 from 12am-7.15pm

Mitre 10 MEGA Blenheim - visited on Friday, October 22 from 2.05pm-4.30pm

Couplands Bakery Blenheim - visited on Friday, October 22 from 2.45-3pm

Countdown Blenheim - visited on Friday, October 22 from 4-5pm

Shosha Blenheim - visited on Friday, October 22 from 4-5pm

The health advice for the locations is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days from exposure and to get a test if any develop.

Anyone in Blenheim with Covid-19 symptoms is asked to get a test, no matter how mild the symptoms may be and regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

Testing is available at:

Blenheim CBAC: Horton Park, off Redwood St - Open 9am-5.30pm on Sunday and Monday

Nelson CBAC: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke - Open 10am-6pm on Sunday and Monday

