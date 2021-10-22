Person in Blenheim tests positive for Covid-19

A person in Blenheim has tested positive for Covid-19 – the first community case in the South Island in nearly a year.

The town of Blenheim. (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Health confirmed the case had tested positive on Friday night, and they believe the case may be linked to the Te Awamutu cluster.

A "small number of close contacts" were identified during initial interviews with the person. They have been contacted for further testing.

The person and their contacts are currently isolating.

The person flew from Rotorua and arrived in Blenheim on October 21, the Ministry of Health said.

"The individual sought a test upon arrival after developing a sore throat. The initial test, including a follow-up swab, returned a weak positive result.

"The current public health assessment is that the risk appears low given the individual’s likely late stage of infection.

"We are also asking Blenheim residents with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated," the Ministry of Health said.

People living in the Blenheim township are being told to keep an eye out for any locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website .

The South Island's last community cases were recorded on November 2 and 3. These cases were two nurses who worked at the Sudima Christchurch Airport Hotel. They contracted a virus after an outbreak at the facility involving fishermen from Russia and Ukraine .

The South Island is currently at Alert Level 2.