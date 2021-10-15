Boy, 16, attacked with hammer during Wellington robbery

Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy was robbed and struck with a hammer at a Wellington park last weekend.

(Source: istock.com)

The boy, 16, was in Waitangi Park near the waterfront with another 16-year-old when they were approached by a group of four young men at about 10.30pm on Sunday, October 10, police said.

One of the men was holding a claw hammer and demanded the victim hand over property.

Police say the victim gave his phone and wallet, but was struck in the face with the hammer before being kicked and punched by the same man.

The man's associates then joined in the attack and further kicked the victim while he was on the ground, before running off towards the city centre.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was treated for bruising and a cut to the face.

The main suspect is described as being in his late teens to around 20 years old, wearing a black face mask and a blue hoodie, skinny and about 177cm in height.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which may assist in identifying the offender, is asked to get in touch with police on 105, quoting file number 211011/7903, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

