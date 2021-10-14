Māori film, TV producers unfairly funded - union president

Equity NZ, the national actors union, says Māori film and TV producers are being funded unfairly.

By Bronson Perich

Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand. (Source: Te Karere)

“Last year, the Government allocated $23.4 million to NZ On Air and the New Zealand Film Commission for the Screen Recovery Fund,” Equity NZ president Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand said.

“But Te Māngai Paho, which funds many of the smaller budget Māori-specific content - particularly for Māori Television - has received no top ups.”

Ward-Lealand said the funding shortfall has made a bad situation worse.

“Te Māngai Paho is already funded at a much lower rate than NZ on Air.”

The net result, she said, is that Māori creatives have a smaller funding pool to draw from than those who can access NZ On Air or NZ Film Commission funding.

Ward-Lealand said Equity NZ supports Māori screen sector union Ngā Aho Whakaari's call for fairer funding.

The Directors & Editors Guild (DEGNZ) have issued a statement in support of the union.