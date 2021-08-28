The penultimate day of the Paralympics sees Lisa Adams go for gold for the second time in Tokyo, this time in the discus throw.
1.15pm: Scott Martlew competes in the semifinal of the men's VL3 Va'a 200m. If he qualifies for the A final, he will compete for a medal just before 3pm.
3.30pm: Michael Johnson competes in the qualification phase of the SH2 mixed 50m rifle prone. If he makes the final he will be back in action at 5.45pm .
10.30pm: Lisa Adams lines up for the final of the women's F38 discus throw, seeking to secure her second gold medal of these Games.