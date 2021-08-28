Tokyo Paralympics Day 11: Lisa Adams chases second gold

Source: 1 NEWS

The penultimate day of the Paralympics sees Lisa Adams go for gold for the second time in Tokyo, this time in the discus throw.

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 28: Lisa Adams of Team New Zealand reacts during the Womenâs Shot Put - F37 Final on day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Lisa Adams reacts during the Women's Shot Put - F37 Final (Source: Getty)

1.15pm:  Scott Martlew competes in the semifinal of the men's VL3 Va'a 200m. If he qualifies for the A final, he will compete for a medal just before  3pm.

3.30pm:  Michael Johnson competes in the qualification phase of the SH2 mixed 50m rifle prone. If he makes the final he will be back in action at 5.45pm .

10.30pm: Lisa Adams lines up for the final of the women's F38 discus throw, seeking to secure her second gold medal of these Games.

Paralympics