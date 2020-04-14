Christchurch family adjusts to lockdown life without usual support for disabled daughter

The Covid-19 lockdown has been hard on many Kiwis, but it’s been extremely challenging for those looking after disabled family members without the homecare help that is usually on offer.

Appearing on TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning, Fiona McKenzie of Christchurch shared an insight into what life has been like for her family during this time with their 21-year-old disabled daughter Claudia.

Ms McKenzie says her daughter Claudia usually has a weekly schedule filled with activities outside of the house, with a support worker on hand to help the family out. But because of lockdown, she is now home 24/7 with her family which has been quite confusing for her.

“Claudia is not unaffected by this, she’s not immune from the feelings of anxiety about change.

“She has a weekly routine more than a daily routine...She goes to an inclusive dance group, she has music therapy, she does riding for the disabled and she spends normally a couple of nights a fortnight with a wonderful support worker,” says Ms McKenzie.

But now those people are suddenly not in her life and Ms McKenzie says it has been a really long time since they have had that intense time with Claudia, 24/7 caring for, dressing and feeding her.

“Our day begins when she wakes up and we can’t relax or go to sleep until she goes to sleep,” says Ms McKenzie.

“We are very lucky in this household that there are two adults and Claudia’s brother Jasper who is 17.”

She says there is an online platform that IDEA services has put together for families in the same boat and says it has been very helpful.

IHC has launched the IHC Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund. You can donate and find out more at www.ihc.org.nz/emergency

Watch the Breakfast interview above to hear more of their story.