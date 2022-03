One person has died following a serious crash in Taupō last week, police have confirmed to 1 NEWS.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Acacia Heights Drive, Acacia Bay, around 6.10pm on Thursday.

The driver was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition. He died on Sunday.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

This brings the holiday road toll to eight.