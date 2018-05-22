Māori Issues
1News

'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

May 22, 2018

The husband of Pakeha life coach Sally Anderson has defended his wife, after she removed images of her moko from business branding due to a backlash over the issue, saying to critics that "she's more Maori than you'll ever be".

Ms Anderson is married to Roger Te Tai, a man with a full facial moko, and had her own moko done by Auckland artist Inia Taylor four years ago.

Speaking to TVNZ1's Te Karere yesterday, Mr Te Tai addressed the issue of his Pakeha wife's moko, saying it took a while for him to consider her getting the traditional Maori tattoo.

"It took me two and a half years to actually accept for her to have it done," he said.

He also had a message for those criticising her after the recent backlash.

"When you judge a person and you haven't met them what does that say about you? They should all be working in the courtroom those people who love judging people.

"She's more Maori than you'll ever be because her heart is pure always has been, her soul is a pure soul."

However, opinion is divided on whether pakeha should be allowed to receive traditional Maori facial moko.

TVNZ1's Te Karere asked the question: "Should non-Maori receive moko kauae/mataora?" on their Facebook page and had a range of responses both for and against.

"NO moko is our wairua, mana it is solely ours, kirituhi is for non-Maori," one user posted.

"This is as bad as, or even worse than the Maori designs on shower curtains manufactured overseas. It's time we got a patent on our ta moko etc etc. This is ridiculous! Pakeha have no attachment to the wairua that's paramount in this mahi. Get a grip!" another against the idea wrote.

"No it something that's earned its not like a piece of costume jewellery," read another.

Although, not all posts were against the idea of Pakeha receiving a moko.

"Do we know the reason why she got it? before we go judging we should understand the situation!" a user wrote in defence of Ms Anderson.

"Well if she deserves it for Maori cultural significance, then what’s the problem. We need to know the full story first before just putting the hold up on it," said another.

One Facebook user simply posted a photo of English-born Barnet Burns who was given a full facial moko in the 1800s. For her part Ms Anderson says the moko represents her turning a corner in her life after surviving a gang rape by the Mongrel Mob as a teenager in the 1980s.

New ZealandMāori Issues

SHARE ME

More Stories

Māori rights activist Dun Mihaka dies aged 81

Māori rights activist Dun Mihaka dies aged 81

Mihaka became renowned in the 1970s and 1980s as a fearless advocate for Māori rights and was a pivotal figure in making te reo Māori an official language in Aotearoa.

8:39pm

3:01

King Tuheitia: Time for Māori to lead change

King Tuheitia: Time for Māori to lead change

King Tuheitia has called for change and for Māori to lead it in his annual speech at Tūrangawaewae Marae on the 17th anniversary of his coronation.

Mon, Aug 21

Māori leaders unleash on politicians at Koroneihana celebrations

Māori leaders unleash on politicians at Koroneihana celebrations

Sun, Aug 20

2:21

Te Pāti Māori list: 20-year-old ranked at number four

Te Pāti Māori list: 20-year-old ranked at number four

Sun, Aug 20

Māori landowners in Nelson say $1b lost by Crown's broken promise

Māori landowners in Nelson say $1b lost by Crown's broken promise

Sat, Aug 19

2:19

Koroneihana 2023: Tainui acknowledge passing of loved ones

Koroneihana 2023: Tainui acknowledge passing of loved ones

Fri, Aug 18

2:31

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

0:19

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

33 mins ago

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

Analysis: Sir Steve's bombshell - treachery or harmless help?

37 mins ago

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

National banks 7.5 times more in donations than Labour

51 mins ago

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

Black Caps bolster coaching ranks with English duo, Fleming

9:49am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

3:57

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years