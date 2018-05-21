How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

Kensington Palace today released the official wedding portraits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and it's a royal family tradition last taken part by Prince William and Kate Middleton after their 2011 marriage.

So how do the two young couples portraits compare?

Harry and Meghan's snaps were taken by photographer Alex Lubomirski on May 19, 2018, in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

William and Kate had their official portraits taken by photographer Hugo Burnand in Buckingham Palace's throne room following their April 29, 2011, wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burnand also photographed Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' after their 2005 wedding.

The three photos each of Meghan and Harry vs William and Kate are fairly similar in tone and setting, with close family and bridesmaids and page boys in tow.

But the portrait of the couple on their own is the one glaring difference.

William and Kate's portrait is considerably more formal, being still contained within Buckingham Palace walls, with the pair looking directly at the camera.

Harry and Meghan's version is both more intimate and casual, with the pair captured sitting on the steps of Windsor Castle, in a black and white shot.