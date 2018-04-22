Body found after Waikato University student goes missing at Omanawa Falls near Tauranga

Police have now located a body, after Waikato University earlier announced that a man missing at Omanawa Falls near Tauranga is a student of the university.

A police dive team had been searching the area and have nnounced the discovery of the body this afternoon (Monday).

Waikato University Student Services earlier released a statement saying: "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the missing student, and we are offering them all the support we can at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our staff are in contact with the other students involved in the incident, as well as those who are on the same course as the missing man, and are making sure they have access to all appropriate student services and assistance."

Police Search and Rescue responded just before 3pm yesterday to reports that someone swimming in the falls south of Tauranga was missing.

Officers were able to assist two people from the water, but a third person remained unaccounted for until the discovery of the body this afternoon.

A Waikato University van with a group of at least 12 people has arrived at the gates to the falls today also.

Members of the group have told 1 NEWS the missing man attended the university and had travelled to Tauranga to visit the falls.

It's believed the missing man's cousin is here and family are aware of what's happened.

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust says a woman in her early twenties was rescued in shock and suffering mild hypothermia yesterday.

A paramedic on the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was lowered into a steep and narrow gorge at the bottom of the falls and retrieved the woman.



